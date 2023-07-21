Breaking News

Morning News – July 21

July 21, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 24. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 7.

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There are currently 27 (27 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 6 are under control and 21 are being observed.
    • Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
    • Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
  • The majority of the Northeast Region is showing a low to moderate fire hazard. Two areas of the Northeast Region are maintaining a high fire hazard late this afternoon: an area centered over Bancroft; and an area in the central far north of the province.

News Tidbits:

  • On Friday, July 21, 2023, Ontario Parks is once again offering free day-use access to provincial parks to celebrate Healthy Parks Healthy People Day. This annual celebration is part of a global movement to promote the incredible health benefits of getting outside in nature. Studies show spending time in nature can improve our mental, physical, and social well-being, including lower blood pressure, increased self-esteem and reduced anxiety.
  • Sad to hear that the post office had to be closed yesterday to clean up after some vandalism.
  • Enjoy the music today. The Wawa Music Festival begins today at 3 p.m. and will have various events throughout the weekend.
