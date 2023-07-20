Breaking News

Thank You – Committee of the William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament

The committee of the William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament would like to say it special thank you to all of the businesses who, even after a tumultuous few years continue to provide tremendous support to our cause.

We are truly humbled and words cannot express our gratitude for every contribution in helping make the tournament so successful.

The Mitchell Family

North of 17 Restaurant

Whitefish Lodge

Sysco

Bay Mills Resort & Casino

Mission Motors

Northern Lights Ford

Canadian Tire

Alamos Gold

Giovanni’s

Home Building Centre

Trans Canada Chrysler

Davidson Fuels

Wawa Phannacy

RD Contracting

Wildon Wiring

Wawa Motor Inn

Wilderness Helicopters

The Algoma Motel

Superior Coast Outfitters

Young’s General Store

Northern Credit Union

Wawa Women’s Hockey

Woody’s Wheels

Hawk Air

Michipicoten Golf Club

Kerry Funeral Home

OPPA Branch 14

Superior Candle Co.

 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

Kinniwabi Pines Restaurant

Northern Lights Ford

Fenlon’s Pharmacy

Kevin’s Heating

The Viking Restaurant

The Outdoorsman

Gerry Rose

Municipality of Wawa

JJAMFM

Judy Moore Catering

Watson Skyway’s

Superior Creations

Green Cabin Pottery

Styles by Iris

Wawa Phannacy

RBC

Sport Chek SSM

Northshore Sports

Dawson & Keenan

Bodyline’s by Crack

Lorna Chiupka

AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale

Blue Canoe Creations

Spike Mills

Magpie & Mudpuddles

Big Water Pottery

Impala Platinum

Wawa-News.com

Thank You! Merci! Miigwetch!

 

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*