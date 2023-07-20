The committee of the William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament would like to say it special thank you to all of the businesses who, even after a tumultuous few years continue to provide tremendous support to our cause.
We are truly humbled and words cannot express our gratitude for every contribution in helping make the tournament so successful.
|The Mitchell Family
North of 17 Restaurant
Whitefish Lodge
Sysco
Bay Mills Resort & Casino
Mission Motors
Northern Lights Ford
Canadian Tire
Alamos Gold
Giovanni’s
Home Building Centre
Trans Canada Chrysler
Davidson Fuels
Wawa Phannacy
RD Contracting
Wildon Wiring
Wawa Motor Inn
Wilderness Helicopters
The Algoma Motel
Superior Coast Outfitters
Young’s General Store
Northern Credit Union
Wawa Women’s Hockey
Woody’s Wheels
Hawk Air
Michipicoten Golf Club
Kerry Funeral Home
OPPA Branch 14
Superior Candle Co.
|Wawa Ice Fishing Derby
Kinniwabi Pines Restaurant
Northern Lights Ford
Fenlon’s Pharmacy
Kevin’s Heating
The Viking Restaurant
The Outdoorsman
Gerry Rose
Municipality of Wawa
JJAMFM
Judy Moore Catering
Watson Skyway’s
Superior Creations
Green Cabin Pottery
Styles by Iris
Wawa Phannacy
RBC
Sport Chek SSM
Northshore Sports
Dawson & Keenan
Bodyline’s by Crack
Lorna Chiupka
AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale
Blue Canoe Creations
Spike Mills
Magpie & Mudpuddles
Big Water Pottery
Impala Platinum
Wawa-News.com
Thank You! Merci! Miigwetch!
- Thank You – Committee of the William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament - July 20, 2023
