Morning News – July 17

July 17, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 15. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 28 (28 Saturday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 6 are under control, and 20 are being observed.
- Wawa 9 was confirmed on July 13. It is a 1.3 hectare fire located 1 kilometre east of Obakamiga Lake and 2 kilometres west of South Vision Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The fire hazard is low to moderate for areas south of Wawa, Chapleau, and Timmins. North of Wawa, Chapleau, and Timmins, the fire hazard is low to high.
News Tidbits:
- It is really interesting that police and emergency services are moving forward to embrace Meta’s Threads in addition to Twitter as a means to get real-time information from public agencies, especially on situations that impact safety. When you use social media (free) you are giving up an awful lot of personal information – it is a very interesting read as to what is actually collected and then potentially shared. (link)
