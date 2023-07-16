LSPP – Meet the Naturalist & Guided Hike

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVER LIVES – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Stuart as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might look like!

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

GUIDED HIKE: A COASTAL EXPERIENCE – Lake Superior is a powerful lake with many moods; it can be as still as glass one day and whip up a violent storm the next. Explore the coast with Anna and Celeste to learn how these powerful moods impact life along the shoreline. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM