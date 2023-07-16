LSPP – Meet the Naturalist & Guided Hike

Jul 16, 2023 at 08:05
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVER LIVES – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Stuart as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might look like!
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|GUIDED HIKE: A COASTAL EXPERIENCE – Lake Superior is a powerful lake with many moods; it can be as still as glass one day and whip up a violent storm the next. Explore the coast with Anna and Celeste to learn how these powerful moods impact life along the shoreline. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Kelly to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada lynx and the snowshoe hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.
