LSPP – Meet the Naturalist & Art in the Park

Jul 15, 2023 at 08:05
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: RAPTUROUS RAPTORS – Being the deadliest bird in the sky doesn’t mean life is a breeze. Join Stuart to learn more about how birds of prey hunt and why their role in the local ecosystem is vital to healthy forest communities.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|ART PROGRAM: ART IN THE WILD – Lake Superior Provincial Park’s rugged landscape has inspired artists around the world. Join Lauren and Priya to get inspired and be a part of that legacy. All painting supplies are provided.
