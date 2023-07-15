LSPP – Meet the Naturalist & Art in the Park

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: RAPTUROUS RAPTORS – Being the deadliest bird in the sky doesn’t mean life is a breeze. Join Stuart to learn more about how birds of prey hunt and why their role in the local ecosystem is vital to healthy forest communities.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay