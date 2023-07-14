ÉSC Trillium students benefit from COOP placement

At the end of June, students from ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) who had completed a Cooperative Education (COOP) placement over the course of the school year were able to thank their employers during an appreciation dinner. At this event, the students presented a certificate and a small gift to the various companies that welcomed them with open arms over the past few months. During their work placements, these ÉSC Trillium students were able to acquire new knowledge and gain practical work experience in a field of interest to them. They are very grateful to these community partners!