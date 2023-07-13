Morning News – July 13

July 13, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. A mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 30 (31 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 2 are being held, 8 fires are under control and 20 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The fire hazard varies from low to high throughout the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- Hockey fans will be excited to hear that Michael Amadio of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights is bringing the Stanley Cup to GFL Memorial Gardens on July 19 from 12:30-2:30 pm. Admission is free!
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development at 11:00 in Hamilton,
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in Sudbury at 3:00 p.m.
