Breaking News

Morning News – July 13

July 13, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. A mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 9.

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There are currently 30 (31 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 2 are being held, 8 fires are under control and 20 are being observed.
    • Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
    • Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
  • The fire hazard varies from low to high throughout the Northeast Region.

News Tidbits:

  • Hockey fans will be excited to hear that Michael Amadio of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights is bringing the Stanley Cup to GFL Memorial Gardens on July 19 from 12:30-2:30 pm. Admission is free!

Provincial Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development at 11:00 in Hamilton,
  • Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in Sudbury at 3:00 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*