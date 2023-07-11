Restrictions on fires lifted

The Restricted Fire Zone previously in place for the entire Fire Region of Ontario has been lifted, effective Tuesday, July 11, at 16:00 hrs.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry would like to thank Ontarians and visitors for doing their part to help prevent forest fires and keep communities safe. Please continue to use extreme caution and follow Ontario’s Outdoor Fires Regulations when having an outdoor fire.

Lifting the RFZ does not mean we can let our guard down when it comes to preventing human-caused fires. We all need to remain vigilant and keep safety top of mind when having outdoor fires. The overall fire danger can change rapidly based on the daily weather resulting in low to moderate fire danger one day, followed by high to extreme hazard the next simply based on the surface forest fuels drying out quickly, leading to fires starting easily and higher rates of fire spread under the right burning conditions.

Stay alert and be informed of the fire hazard near you on the public forest fire information map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.