Meet the Naturalist: Gone Batty with Bats
July 11th, 2023
Drop-in: 1:00 – 3:00
Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Kaitlyn to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nation-wide.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: Gone Batty with Bats - July 11, 2023
- LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: Backcountry 101 - July 10, 2023
- LSPP – A tale of fire & Ice, The Wolves of Southern Algoma - July 7, 2023