LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: Gone Batty with Bats

Meet the Naturalist: Gone Batty with Bats

July 11th, 2023

Drop-in: 1:00 – 3:00

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Kaitlyn to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nation-wide.