LSPP – A tale of fire & Ice, The Wolves of Southern Algoma

Meet the Naturalist: Lake Superior – a tale of fire and ice



July 7th, 2023

Drop-in: 10:00 – 12:00 Noon

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geological past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present landscape.

Exploration Station: Incredible Insects

Drop-in: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

In the air, on the ground, and even underwater, insects seem to be everywhere. Drop by our Discovery table to search for and investigate insects in our park.

Special Guest Presentation: The wolves of Southern Algoma

7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

Little is known about wolves in this area. How common are they? How big are their ranges? Which habitats do they use? What do they eat?

The more basic questions is: what are they? Coyotes, coywolves, brush wolves, grey wolves, eastern wolves?

These are some of the questions that Kees van Frankenhuyzen, wolf researcher with Algoma Highlands Conservancy, hopes to answer in an on-going local 3-year wildlife study.

Join us for this special guest presentation to learn about this exciting research and discover some of what has been gleaned so far about these mysterious predators.