Men’s Night Golf – June 22

129 golfers

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 32
2nd: Michel Lemoyne, Lee Bryer, Spare – 32
3rd: Dylan Buckell, Jarett Asselin, Spare – 33

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Ian Senecal, Mike Dubose, Jason Belisle – 34
2nd: Dave Dupuis, Jason Belisle, Jarred Domich – 35
3rd: Don Perkins, Don Humphries, Gilles Pelletier – 35

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Joel Dechamplain, Darcey Pilon, Spare – 36
2nd: James Morden, Jeff Lamon, Spare – 36
3rd: Gord Lanville, Gilbert Bouchard, Spare – 36

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Ray McGregor, Mark Beland, Kyston Stevens – 36
2nd: Jeremiah Lefevbre, Jarret Ralph, Spare – 36
3rd: Jarret Ralph, Eric Comptois, Jean Desgagne – 36

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Paul Vachon, Peter Russ Butch Terris – 37
2nd: Paul Bernath, Victor Sillanpaa, Eric Mitrikas – 37
3rd: Kyla Wood, Mike Leverne, Derek Hardy – 37

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Big Al, Little John and King Garth – 37
2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Frankie Desmoulin – 37
3rd: Mike McCoy, Mark McRae, Rolly Lachapelle – 37

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Don Perkins, Don Humphries, Spare – 37
2nd: Gary Trudeau, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 38
3rd: Tony Thomas, Scott Robinson, Gary Trudeau – 38

8th FLIGHT:
1st: Jules Angelhart, Darren Miller, Spare – 39
2nd: Luke MOrden, Tom Terris, Tom Faher – 39
3rd: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar – 41

9th FLIGHT:
1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, Spare – 42
2nd: Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin, Joe McCoy – 42

Special Events Winners:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Jarett Asselin
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Bill Carruthers
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Chris Simon
Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Jarett Asselin
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Karl Benstead
Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Jeff Amos
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Ian Senecal
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Richard Davidson
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Rob Vernier

Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole #5 (Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Paul Bernath
Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate ): Jason Belisle

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: RJ Sedore

Winner of Cash Draw $64.50: Maurice Dumoulin (drawn by Danielle)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,567.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,631.50 ($3,567.00 + $64.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $303.50 – ($239.00 + $64.50) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Don Perkins, Dylan Buckell, Tom Terris – Putt off will happen June 29th.

Please remember to bring cash, no debit or credit cards for Men’s Night entry.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!

Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
