Logan & Anna Receive Clean North Scholarships

Anna Noseworthy-Turgeon and Logan Dunham are this year’s winners of Clean North Scholarships. Each will receive a cheque for $500 to further their studies of the environment.

“Congratulations to both Anna and Logan,” says Clean North’s Peter McLarty, who coordinates the scholarship program. “We are delighted to see such talented and passionate young people pursuing study of the environment given that humanity is facing many challenging environmental problems. The need for passionate, dedicated people to work in environment-related fields has never been more critical.”

Logan, who is graduating from Michipicoten High School in Wawa, will be studying environmental technology at Canadore College in North Bay. He noted that a key reason for his career choice is that the physical and mental health of humans is closely tied to environmental health.

Anna, who is graduating from Elliot Lake Secondary School, will be heading off to the University of Guelph in the fall, where she will study environmental management. In her application, she said, “I want to work to preserve and protect our environment by preventing the acceleration of the climate and biodiversity crises.”

The Clean North Awards are intended to promote environmental awareness, education, and stewardship among youth in the Sault/Algoma and to encourage a new generation of environmental stewards for our region. The Clean North Executive and scholarship judging team would like to thank all those who applied and wish them success in their studies of the environment.

Want to know more about this program? Email Clean North at [email protected].