Ladies Night Golf – June 21

99 Players

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel, Charlee Simon – 39
2nd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 40
3rd: Brenda Pelletier, Johanna Rowe, Amanda Huff – 40

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Diedre Dupuis, Vanessa Skouris, Spare – 42
2nd: Ashley Coombs, Sue Lord, Chanelle Charron – 43
3rd: Jan Gagnon, Diedre Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida – 43

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Anya Switzer, Jacinda Belisle, Carole Bouffard – 44
2nd: Laura Mitchel, Caroline Desgagne, Jen Lamontagne – 45
3rd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Spare – 45

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Diane Spencer, Florance Orr, Melissa Terris – 46
2nd: Luan Buckell, Linda Sillanppa, Spare – 46
3rd: Sue Switzer, Lynn Dee Eason, Mary-Lynn McKenna – 46

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Nellie Harvey, Kathy Culhane, Cheryl Tremblay – 47
2nd: Valerie Levesque, Edith Levesque, ChantalGagne – 47
3rd: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka – 48

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Gen Verrault, Melanie Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger – 48
2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare
3rd: N/A –

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Jennie Weatherbee –51
2nd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 51
3rd: N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Longest Putt Hole #1 (AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks): Brenda Pelletier
Longest Putt Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize): Jenny Weatherbee

Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 (North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza): Gerry Rose
Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot) (Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize): Nellie Harvey

Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 (Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free): Linda Guindon
Longest Putt Hole #4 (Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize): Marcie DLF

Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) (Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize): Ashley Omolida
Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) (Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize): Chanelle Charron with a Birdie!
Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot) (R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize): Katherine Turmelle

Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8 (Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate): Lise Noel

Longest Putt Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash Prize): Cheryl Tremblay
Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot) (Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize): Brenda Pelletier

Draw Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate: Christina Portis

Draw Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate: Ashley Omolida
Draw Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher: Nellie Harvey

15 Foot Putt – $130.50 Total – was won by Paula Valois! Congratulations. Next will be $49.50! – $0.00 + $49.50) names drawn will putt this coming week, June 28st – Kathy Miller, Diedre Dupuis, Mary-Lynn McKenna – (drawn by Amelia)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

