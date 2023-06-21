Breaking News

Elliot Lake OPP – Youth Arrested after Vehicle Fire

On June 16, 2023, at approximately 5:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to assist the Elliot Lake Fire Department at a vehicle fire in a hotel parking lot on Highway 108, Elliot Lake.

Police arrived on scene and located a known person stumbling around incoherently who appeared to be high on drugs. The person was transported to hospital via ambulance for assessment and released a short time later. They were then arrested and transported back to detachment.

The 16-year-old from Elliot Lake was charged with Arson – damage to property.

The accused was scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 17, 2023.

