NDP continues to urge Liberals to reinstate funding for Indigenous community policing in Northern communities

On Monday, NDP critic for Indigenous Services, Northern Affairs, MP Lori Idlout (Nunavut), once again urged the Public Safety minister to reinstate the funding for policing for 45 First Nations communities in Northern Ontario.

The pressure comes in response to the Minister dragging his feet on negotiations with the Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario for a fair contract. The government has taken a “take it or leave it” approach with the Police Chiefs, offering a discriminatory contract without any discussion.

This is Idlout’s second time pressuring the minister to act, as the funding will run out by the end of June. Last week, the Minister told the media he would get involved to resolve the issue, but nothing has been done.

See Idlout’s question below:

“Last week, Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario came to Ottawa to demand that the government reinstate their core funding to keep their communities safe.

The minister promised to provide three months of funding as quickly as possible.

People are dying as they wait for him to fulfill that promise.

The Minister needs to stop playing games with the safety of 45 First Nations.

When will the funding be reinstated with terms and conditions that respect the rights of Indigenous people?”