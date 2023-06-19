Rock Island House Concert & Dinner – Kevin California

Kevin California will be performing a House Concert this Wednesday June 21st, from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Attendance is by donation of $20 and an item for the food bank. There is also a concert dinner before the performance, seats are limited. call Rock Island Lodge to reserve your seat.

Toronto-based Canadian singer-songwriter-producer, Kevin California has released his 2nd EP album,‘Timeless’ and now he has hit the road solo to perform his ‘Timeless’ Tour for all his, which he affectionately calls, “Dreamers”.

Kevin California’s list of achievements includes being chosen as a select few by curators to present original music to Brandi Carlile in a songwriting circle hosted by Grammy U, being invited to and attending The Grammy Awards, continued airplay by campus and community radio stations in North America including multiple feature interviews on radio stations in Canada, and multiple blog features including music video debuts on Canadian Beats for the title tracks of his two EPs, “Dear Mom” and ‘Timeless’.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!