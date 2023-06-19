Nipigon OPP – Charges laid after collision

A 67-year-old individual from Tarzwell is facing multiple charges including impaired operation resulting from a motor vehicle collision (MVC).

On June 17, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single vehicle MVC on Highway 11, approximately 10 Kilometres north of Nipigon.

As a result of the investigation, Douglas MORRIS, 67-years-old, of Tarzwell has been criminally charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Additionally, the accused was charged with:

Adult Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, Contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

No injuries were reported as a result of this MVC.

The Accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on August 20, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.