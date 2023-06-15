Former Wawa CAO – 2023 Prestige Award Recipient

Former Wawa CAO Chris Wray has been recognized by his peers and the AMCTO with the 2023 Prestige Award. He was nominated by his peers in recognition of his commitment to the ideals of the Association and the contribution made to both the Association and the profession. Wray has led by example, giving freely of his time and expertise and who, through his efforts, has enriched the AMCTO and the municipal profession. He has demonstrated his commitment to fostering and sustaining excellence in the Association and within the larger municipal sector by staying true to his values and principles and always putting his integrity and professionalism first.

From the AMCTO media release: “When you hear the name “Chris Wray” you think of resilience, hard-working, loyal, professional, tenacious, humble, dedicated, focused, driven; characteristics that form and embody a true municipal leader.

Chris Wray respects and believes in the ethics and values of the association. He has shown dedication to the association by being an AMCTO Board Member from 2008 to 2017, AMCTO President from 2015 to 2016, and currently the Vice-President of the Zone 8 executive. Not only has he demonstrated his beliefs and commitments as a board member, but he has also provided his expertise to new professionals as an AMCTO marker with the Municipal Administration Program and helped reviewed course outlines within the AMCTO curriculum.

Chris is best described as being “a beacon of hope in a dark room.” AMCTO members face many trials and tribulations that come with being a public servant – Chris Wray understands this challenge better than most. Throughout his career, he has experienced the good, bad and ugly and provides wisdom, professional and sound advice without judgement. He exudes the AMCTO Code of Ethics and Values, and always keeps these values in mind when carrying out his duties as a valued AMCTO member and local government professional.

Congratulations and thank you, Chris!”