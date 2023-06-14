Nipissing OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

On June 13, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Markstay-Warren Fire Department and the Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, Markstay-Warren.

The driver of the vehicle, a 74-year-old-person, from Sudbury, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions for approximately four hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) process the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.