Morning News – June 14

Jun 14, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 8.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 28 active fires in the Northeast Region. Wawa 3, is currently being held at 6,678 hectares. Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the Northeast Region due to a large number of fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Smoke drift is travelling as far as north of Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region this evening.
