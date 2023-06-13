Morning News – June 13

Jun 13, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 19. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Rain ending after midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 28 active fires in the Northeast Region. Wawa 3, is currently being held at 6,678 hectares. Chapleau 3 remains at 3916 hectares and is not yet under control.
- We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the Northeast Region due to a large number of fires in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Smoke drift is travelling as far as north of Timmins, down through Sudbury and past Parry Sound. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region this evening.
News tidbits:
- SaultOnline has rebranded is now known as firstlocalnews.com
