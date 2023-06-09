Jun 9, 2023 at 13:29
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Elliot Lake Fire Department, and the City of Elliot Lake advise the public there is currently no need for an evacuation. The public will be notified immediately if this changes. Fire Chief John Thomas is in constant contact with Ministry of Natural Resource crews who are actively working on the SUD#017 fire.
Additional information will be provided when it becomes available should the situation change.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- Elliot Lake OPP – No need for evacuation - June 9, 2023
- East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after backyard fire in RFZ - June 9, 2023
- Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision - June 8, 2023