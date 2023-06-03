Morning News – June 3

Jun 3, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Hazy. High 28. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Hazy. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
-
Wawa 2, which began on May 26, remains at 105 hectares and is being held.
- Wawa 3, which began on May 27, is not yet under control and remains at 6810 hectares. An Incident Management Team is established and suppression is ongoing.Travel and use Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District:Under the Emergency Area Order EAO-2023-01 declared on May 31, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the WAW003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression.
- Wawa 5 is 0.1 hectares and not yet under control. The fire is located about 1 km south of TransCanada Highway 17 and 20 km northwest of White River.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Youth Makers Goose Nest Market today!
