Morning News – June 1

Jun 1, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Local smoke overnight. Low 13.
North East Forest Fire Update:
Wawa 2, which began on May 26, is not yet under control but remains at 105 hectares.
- Wawa 3, which began on May 27, is not yet under control and is 5770 hectares.
- The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region.Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone effective Thursday, June 1, at 12:01 a.m. local time for the districts of Hearst/Cochrane/Kapuskasing, Chapleau/Wawa, Timmins/Kirkland Lake, Sault Ste Marie/Blind River, Sudbury, North Bay, Minden/Parry Sound/Bracebridge, Pembroke, a northern portion of the Peterborough/Bancroft District, and the southeastern portion of the Far North District.
No open air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended. The Restricted Fire Zone is in place until further notice.
News Tidbits:
- This is Indigenous History Month, a time to learn about and honour the diverse histories, cultures & gifts of First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities.
