SE OPP – Wawa Resident Charged with Assault

A physical altercation has resulted in a criminal charge for a local resident. On May 28, 2023, shortly before 2:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault that occurred on Tamarack Avenue in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, Cody MICHALCEWICZ, 19 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with one count of Assault.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10, 2023 in Wawa.
