“Own” a Piece of History – Earn Your Wings Auction Opens Today!

Ever since he was a child, Paul dreamed of flight. Over time, he achieved his pilot licence and a career in aviation, but always romanticized about having a float plane at the dock. Last year for his birthday, his wife purchased him a Turbo Beaver…well, sort of. She purchased Paul honorary ownership of the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre’s Turbo Beaver in the annual Earn Your Wings Auction. He was excited to “own” a piece of bushplane history for a year and the certificate of honorary ownership was used in a social joke or two.

The Earn Your Wings Auction, in support of the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (CBHC), opens today and runs until 8 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023. Bidders will not only be supporting the ongoing programs, services, and operations of the Bushplane Museum but will become the honorary owners of available aircraft for a full year – July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Available lots include CF-OBS, the first production Beaver, a CL-215 waterbomber, a 1950s GMC truck, a Bell helicopter (popularized by the TV show M.A.S.H. but used by the Ontario Provincial Air Service for forest fire management), and many more.

The auction proceeds support the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre. In 2022, the auction raise over $3,500 for the Bushplane Museum. The CBHC is a community hub, providing programming and education for kids, families, and seniors, and a unique venue for events. The museum continues to be Sault Ste. Marie’s #1 attraction.

Successful bidders receive a year’s honorary ownership, a framed certificate of honorary ownership, a certificate displayed at their Bushplane exhibit, and a one-year Individual Membership. In addition, an optional professional photoshoot with Kevanna Studios with your aircraft or truck may be organized Saturday, June 24th. Sessions are $50 and include an 8”x10” print and a digital file for social media.

Certificates will be ready in time for Father’s Day. Honorary ownership of a piece of flying history makes a unique gift for any occasion.

The auction is generously hosted by Sootoday. See available lots and access the auction here.