Mayor Hart (White River) – May 31st Update

May 31th, 9:00 a.m. Update

The fires continue to be NO THREAT to the Community. The fires continue to be NO THREAT to the Community.

Tuesday was a good day despite the heat and wind. Today’s forecast is similar to yesterday. 30°C and above with wind gusts.

Wawa 02 (Crocker Lake) has not advanced. Crews are still active in this area.

Wawa 03 (Depew/631): Continues to move north and away from the community.

The MNRF continues to bring in more crews and equipment.

I am sure that you heard the helicopters early this morning. They are using hogsback for a refueling station. No trespassing has been posted on the access points to this area. Only authorized personnel are permitted in this area. Please refrain from going to have a look.

Any significant changes that may occur will be posted as they happen throughout the day. A regular evening post sometime between 7-9 p.m. will be made.

Please continue to share this information with anyone that does not have access to a computer.