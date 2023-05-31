CSCU – Arrest made in Business Break & Enter in Elliot Lake

On May 30, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Search Warrant at a residence on Wagoosh Lake Road, North Shore Township, and arrested a person in relation to a business break and enter and trailer theft from Oakland Boulevard in Elliot Lake.

On May 27, 2023, police were notified of the break, enter, and theft from the business. Additionally, an enclosed trailer with construction equipment was stolen. Police obtained video surveillance from the area which revealed an involved vehicle. After investigation, one person was arrested and numerous stolen items were recovered.

Joseph Bernard MCQUEEN, 45-years-old from North Shore Township was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 10, 2023.