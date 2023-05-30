Marathon OPP – Marathon Resident Charged with Assault

One individual is facing assault charges after members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to an incident in the Town of Marathon.

On May 26, 2023, just before 10:30 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an incident in the area of Whitman Court in the Town of Marathon. One individual was located and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result, a 38-year-old resident of Marathon has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 28, 2023.