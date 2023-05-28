BERNI, Anthony “Tony, Nino”

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa on Monday May 22, 2023 just a few days before his 96th birthday. Predeceased by his wife Anna in 2016. He is survived by his son Jim of Wawa and his daughter Evelyn Sopkow (Bill) of Edmonton, Alberta. Cherished grandfather of Dave Sopkow (Amy) and Anthony Sopkow.

Tony came to Wawa is 1953 and worked at A.O.D. until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, his greenhouse and woodworking.

At his request, there will be no services.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.