Thank You – Rotary Club of Wawa

 

The Parent/Student Prom Committee would like to extend our thanks to the Rotary Club of Wawa for their generous donation to our 2023 Prom event on June 9th

This donation has helped us greatly with our fundraising efforts!

Thank you to all Rotarians who gave us a seat at your table for this request!  It takes a community….

