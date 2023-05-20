Southwell, Grant Edward

July 16, 1943 – May 17, 2023

In his 80th year, Grant peacefully passed away with his family by his side after his yearlong battle with cancer. Beloved husband and best friend of B. Diane Southwell (Dec 2017) for 50 years. Loving father of Andrew (Holly) Southwell, Shannon Southwell, and Meghan (Adam) Groves. Proud grandfather of Meredith, Evan, Madeline, Aaron, Marshall, and Hunter. Grant will be greatly missed by his siblings Dale (Carole) Southwell, Mary (Brian) O’Neil, and his sister-in-law Jean Wickett, along with many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Grant predominantly spent his career in municipal government for The Township of Michipicoten in Wawa. He was a long-time Rotarian member belonging to the Oshawa, Wawa, and Trenton Rotary Clubs. The ‘Service Above Self’ motto was apparent through his many hours of volunteering with Rotary through a variety of programs and initiatives. Grant and Diane loved to travel and attended many Rotary International events and hosted numerous exchange students over the years. Grant lived his life with integrity and resilience and will be dearly missed.

The family sends their greatest thanks to Dr. Brooke Wilson and the Kingston Regional Cancer Centre, the Rotary Club of Trenton, the staff at Quinte Health Care (Trenton) and Hospice Quinte for their compassion and support during Grant’s illness.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at the Weaver Life Centre, 29 Bay Street, Trenton on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 5-8 pm. Funeral Ceremony in memory of Grant will be held at Heroes Landing, 57 Stella Cres., Trenton on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 2 pm with reception to immediately follow.

Interment will take place at a later date at Mount Lawn Cemetery, Whitby.

Donations to the Rotary Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society or to Hospice Quinte would be greatly appreciated.

Memories, stories and condolences may be shared online at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com