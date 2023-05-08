Morning News – May 8

May 8, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. +15. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low +2.
News Tidbits:
- 80 wildland firefighters arrived yesterday from Quebec and Ontario in Alberta to fight the wildfires.
- Neskantaga First Nation is under the longest boil water advisory in Canadian history at 28 years and counting.
- It’s Emergency Preparedness Week. This year’s theme “Be Prepared. Know Your Risks.” encourages Canadians to understand the risks in their area and learn what actions they can take to protect themselves and their families. On Wednesday, May 10th, the emergency alert test will take place at 12:55 p.m., EDT.
- Earth’s magnetic field is reverberating from an unexpected CME impact on May 6th, which sparked a G2-class geomagnetic storm. Another CME is following close on its heels, expected last night or tonight, May 8th, and could bring auroras across parts of Europe, Canada, and northern-tier US States.
