Morning News – May 10

Weather:
- Today – Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 17 except 12 near Lake Superior. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. 40% chance of showers before morning. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low +5.
News Tidbits:
- Geomagnetic storms are possible tonight May 10th and 11th in response to an incoming CME from reversed-polarity sunspot AR3296. Storm levels should range from G1 (Minor) to G2 (Moderate) with a slight chance of G3 (Strong).
- Houssein Hassan, was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for killing Devin Collin of Sudbury, whose remains were found south of Wawa in 2019
