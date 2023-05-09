Breaking News

Morning News – May 9

May 9, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits:

  • Geomagnetic storms are possible on May 10th and 11th in response to an incoming CME from reversed-polarity sunspot AR3296. Storm levels should range from G1 (Minor) to G2 (Moderate) with a slight chance of G3 (Strong).
  • Jury selection began yesterday in the second-degree murder trial in Thunder Bay for Jesse Allen who is accused in the 2021 death of his brother, 18-year-old Wayne Allen in Manitouwadge

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*