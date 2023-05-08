KRZYZANOWSKI, Roman

Peacefully surrounded by family at the Sault Area Hospital on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the age 93.

Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Hunter). Loving father of the late Stephen Krzyzanowski and Sonya Houle (Michel). Survived by his two grandchildren Melissa and Stephen.

For those who knew Roman, you would remember how he liked to talk about ancient history and all his stories. He had a love of the Island and would call it God’s country. Roman was proud to serve the community of Wawa for over 30 years with his business Pinewood Auto Service and Heritage Inn Restaurant.

Memorial donations (payable by cheque or online) to the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Care Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. East 705-759-2522). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Houle family.