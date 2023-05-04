OPP – Substance Sent To People Potentially At Risk Of Self-Harm Across Ontario

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning people about packages, containing a potentially lethal substance, that may have been sent to individuals at risk of self-harm in communities across Ontario.

The packages contain sodium nitrite, which was being sold online and distributed by mail.

If you or someone in your home has received a package from the businesses listed below, please contact the OPP or your local police service immediately. (see photo)

Imtime Cuisine

AmbuCA

Academic / ACademic

Escape Mode / escMode

ICemac

The ongoing investigation has found that packages may have been sent to more than a dozen communities across the province, as well as other parts of the world.

Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive and commonly found in processed meats. Intentional consumption of excessive amounts of this substance can reduce oxygen-levels, impair breathing and can result in death.

The OPP is calling on everyone to be vigilant of the online transactions and activity of family members and the arrival of any unexpected packages in the mail.

Earlier this evening, Peel Regional Police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for providing this product. Media inquiries related to the arrest should be directed to the Peel Regional Police on-duty Media Relations Officer at (905) 453-2121 ext. 4027.

Anyone with information or who has received a package you suspect may contain sodium nitrite, should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

If you or anyone that you know is struggling with mental health and wellness, please call 1-833-456-4566 or visit talksuicide.ca.