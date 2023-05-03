Morning News – May 3

May 3, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. High +9. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low +2.
News Tidbits:
- Clean North is offering Algoma District youths who plan to study the environment the opportunity to apply for two $500 scholarships (one university, one college)
- Yuk-Sem Won was officially nominated as the NDP’s candidate for Thunder Bay – Rainy River
- Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is now offering a Wandering and/or Vulnerable Person Registry.
Provincial Announcements:
- Solicitor General Michael Kerzner will be joined by Attorney General Doug Downey at 10 a.m. in Oakville
