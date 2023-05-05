May 5, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High +14. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Low +5.
News Tidbits:
- Fire season began April 1st in Ontario – but there hasn’t been a fire yet. This is not the case in Alberta. Brazeau County and Drayton Valley (SW of Edmonton) are under an evacuation order (May 5) because of an out-of-control wildfire southeast of Drayton Valley. Lac Ste Anne County (W of Edmonton) also has an evacuation order. Yesterday, Athabasca County (N of Edmonton) issued also issued an evacuation order.
Provincial Announcements:
- Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, will be joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner at 9:30 a.m. in Brampton
- Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will be joined by Ric Bresee, MPP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington in Tamworth at 1 p.m.
- John Yakabuski, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, will provide remarks and hold a media availability at 1 p.m. in Whitney
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – May 5 - May 5, 2023
- Beautiful Skies - May 4, 2023
- Morning News – May 4 - May 4, 2023