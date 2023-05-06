Morning News – May 6

May 6, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- Argonaut Gold is expected to pour the first gold bar at the Magino gold mine project, outside Dubreuilville sometime later this month. The mine which is still under construction will go into official production later this year.
- Cindy Schiewek, Director of Health and Safety Services at Workplace Safety North (WSN), has been recognized as one of the top female safety leaders in Canada. Schiewek helped develop a new tool that measures workplace safety culture and was awarded for her efforts.
- Today is the coronation of Prince Charles as the King of England, King Charles III
