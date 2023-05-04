Morning News – May 4

May 4, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 12. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- May the Forth be with you! Appropriately, Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Don’t forget the Lunch & Learn today at the Wawa Goose Club with guest Valerie Kerry
- The Township of Manitouwadge is looking for a CAO.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade in Cambridge at 10 a.m.
