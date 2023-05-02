Thank You – Student Cleanup

Thank you to the students and teachers from Ecole Publique L’Escalade for not only cleaning up Queens Park but also the street in front of the school and Centennial Park. Well Done!

Thanks to Sam Rowe from the township for the treats and supplies ( the grabber was the best tool). To Officers Bukowski and Nickle for joining in. It was nice to see the younger generation taking pride in our community by cleaning it up one place at a time.

Councillor Cathy Cannon