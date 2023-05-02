SSM Police – Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking Charges Laid

On April 28, 2023, officers with Patrol Services charged 35-year-old Brittany Mattanini with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Around 5:30 p.m. while patrolling on MacDonald Avenue officers discovered a vehicle with an expired licence plate permit. Officers conducted a traffic stop near Poplar Avenue. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers identified the driver and the passenger. The passenger was later identified as the accused and officers discovered they were wanted. The accused was arrested.

During a search of the accused, they were found to be in possession of approximately 23 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, approximately 25 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, approximately 26 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 16 pills believed to be Percocet and $760 in Canadian currency. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $12,538.

The accused is charged with,

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x4

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The accused was held in custody pending an appearance in Weekend and Statutory Holiday (WASH) court.