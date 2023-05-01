CCPA Celebrates CMHA Mental Health Week

This week marks the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Mental Health Week. It shines a light on community-based mental health care programs and communities, while showcasing the importance of securing universal mental health care. The Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) supports this initiative and is an active advocate for the creation of a Canadian Mental Health Transfer to address the gaps in the Canadian system, currently leading to declining mental health outcomes for Canadians.

This year’s theme is storytelling to continue to break the stigma around mental health, to bring Canadians together through their lived experiences, to highlight programs offered, and to honour how different communities support the mental health of others. Join us in sharing online with #MyStory and #MentalHealthWeek.

“A significant portion of mental health services are provided on a community level and offer a variety of programs, groups, and counselling treatment approaches to serve the individual and unique needs of Canadians. So much healing and connection can be found outside of a hospital setting,” said Dr. Kathy Offet-Gartner, CCPA President. “By engaging in storytelling, we open ourselves up to the opportunity to connect with others with whom our paths may have not crossed otherwise. This can lead to new relationships and partnerships within our communities. By changing the narrative on mental health, we build communities and strengthen connection for all Canadians.”

CCPA encourages Canadians to reach out to a counsellor, counselling therapist or psychotherapist if they feel they need mental health support. To learn more or find a counsellor near you, please visit the CCPA directory of Canadian Certified Counsellors across Canada at https://www.ccpa-accp.ca/.