Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

Members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision which occurred on April 28, 2023, on Highway 17 east of the Town of Upsala.

Officers along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Fire were dispatched to the motor vehicle collision involving two motor vehicles shortly before 2:30 p.m. on April 28, 2023. Despite life saving efforts, one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another individual was transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for serious injuries.

Highway 17 remains closed between Shabaqua and Ignace. The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management (TIME) and members of the Thunder Bay OPP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).