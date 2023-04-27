Morning News – April 27

Apr 27, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Snow beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 40% chance of drizzle or rain showers late this afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm except 10 cm over higher terrain. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High +4. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle or showers changing to 30% chance of showers overnight. Temperature steady near +1.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the United Church Thrift Shop for April begins today.
- After being postponed due to the pandemic, the 2023 International Bridge Walk will. take place June 24 starting at 9 a.m.
Provincial Announcements:
- David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, will be joined by Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay—Atikokan at 8:30 a.m. at Kakabeka Falls
- Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, will be joined by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and Kevin Holland, Member of Provincial Parliament for Thunder Bay-Atikokan in Thunder Bay at 1:30 p.m.
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner at 1:30 p.m. in Scarborough
