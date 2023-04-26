Breaking News

Morning News – April 26

Apr 26, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High +4. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Disappointing to read that staffing shortages have delayed some surgeries at Sault Area Hospital and officials say it may be months before they are back to normal.
  • Three of the ten cities that MoneySense says are the best to buy a home in are in northern Ontario – Sault Ste Marie, North Bay and Sudbury
  • Sad to hear that Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96.

Provincial Announcements:

  • Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner at 9:15 a.m. in Toronto

 

