Morning News – April 26

Apr 26, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High +4. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Disappointing to read that staffing shortages have delayed some surgeries at Sault Area Hospital and officials say it may be months before they are back to normal.
- Three of the ten cities that MoneySense says are the best to buy a home in are in northern Ontario – Sault Ste Marie, North Bay and Sudbury
- Sad to hear that Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96.
Provincial Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner at 9:15 a.m. in Toronto
