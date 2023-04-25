Morning News – April 25

Apr 25, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High +3. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Wawa Goose Bar & Grill will be closed for breakfast and lunch (7am-2pm) until further notice but will be open Tuesday-Saturday for dinner from 4-10 p.m.
- The Spring By Hand Festival is on Saturday, April 29th from 10 am – 3 pm.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner in Etibicoke at 9 a.m.
