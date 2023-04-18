Nipigon OPP – Impaired Driver Charged

On April 14, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Nipigon Detachment responded to a report of a possible impaired driver which resulted in one person being arrested and criminally charged with impaired operation.

At 7:15 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 11-17 in the Township of Nipigon. Officers arrived and found the vehicle in question in the ditch.

As a result of the investigation, Kenneth JOWETT, 80-years-old, of Nipigon has been criminally charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused will appear in Nipigon Court on June 6, 2023.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.

