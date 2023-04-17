Breaking News

Morning News – April 17

Apr 17, 2023 at 07:56

Weather: Freezing Rain Warning

  • Today – Freezing rain changing to ice pellets or snow and ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -1. Wind chill near -8. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -5. Wind chill near -12.

News Tidbits:

  • Hwy 129 remains closed from Ranger Lake to Chapleau due to culvert work.
  • Hwy 17 Shabaqua to Ignace is closed due to weather conditions.
  • From Tuesday, Apr. 11 until Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. EST, Tbaytel is inviting teachers, students, parents, volunteers, not-for-profit groups, coaches, community members, associations and individuals from across its serving territory to apply for funding and make the places we live better through a project, idea or initiative. The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund will see a couple of small but exciting changes for 2023 as submissions can be for any amount up to $10,000, allowing for the possibility of numerous winners this year. Selections will be made by a panel of diverse community judges rather than public voting to ensure the maximum amount of good can be done throughout northern Ontario.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*