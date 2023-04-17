Morning News – April 17

Apr 17, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Freezing Rain Warning
- Today – Freezing rain changing to ice pellets or snow and ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -1. Wind chill near -8. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -5. Wind chill near -12.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 129 remains closed from Ranger Lake to Chapleau due to culvert work.
- Hwy 17 Shabaqua to Ignace is closed due to weather conditions.
- From Tuesday, Apr. 11 until Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. EST, Tbaytel is inviting teachers, students, parents, volunteers, not-for-profit groups, coaches, community members, associations and individuals from across its serving territory to apply for funding and make the places we live better through a project, idea or initiative. The Tbaytel for Good Community Fund will see a couple of small but exciting changes for 2023 as submissions can be for any amount up to $10,000, allowing for the possibility of numerous winners this year. Selections will be made by a panel of diverse community judges rather than public voting to ensure the maximum amount of good can be done throughout northern Ontario.
